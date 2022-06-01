Marketing Intelligence Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Marketing intelligence software can be deployed using an on-premises or software as a service (SaaS, or cloud-based) model. These software can take data from disparate data sources, such as web analytics, business intelligence, call center and sales data and puts them into a single environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marketing Intelligence Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Marketing Intelligence Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marketing Intelligence Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marketing Intelligence Software include ZoomInfo, DiscoverOrg, InsideView, Chartio, TapClicks, Lead411, D&B Hoovers, Datorama and Bizible, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Marketing Intelligence Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marketing Intelligence Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Marketing Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Global Marketing Intelligence Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Marketing Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Marketing Intelligence Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Marketing Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marketing Intelligence Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marketing Intelligence Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZoomInfo

DiscoverOrg

InsideView

Chartio

TapClicks

Lead411

D&B Hoovers

Datorama

Bizible

V12 Data

Marketo

Metadata.io

DataFox

Demandbase

FullContact

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marketing Intelligence Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marketing Intelligence Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marketing Intelligence Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marketing Intelligence Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marketing Intelligence Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marketing Intelligence Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marketing Intelligence Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marketing Intelligence Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marketing Intelligence Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Marketing Intelligence Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marketing Intelligence Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marketing Intelligence Software Companies

3.6.2 List of G

