On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Road vehicle lighting refers to a range of lighting equipment used in vehicles.

The global On-highway Vehicle Lighting market was valued at 24430 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of On-highway Vehicle Lighting include Koito Manufacturing, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, ZKW Group, Koninklijke Philips and TYC Genera, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the On-highway Vehicle Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Halogen

High Intensity Discharge (HID)

LED

Incandescent

LASER

Others

Interior Lights

External Lights

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Koito Manufacturing

Magneti Marelli

Valeo

ZKW Group

Koninklijke Philips

TYC Genera

