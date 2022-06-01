On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Road vehicle lighting refers to a range of lighting equipment used in vehicles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of On-highway Vehicle Lighting in global, including the following market information:
Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five On-highway Vehicle Lighting companies in 2021 (%)
The global On-highway Vehicle Lighting market was valued at 24430 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Halogen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of On-highway Vehicle Lighting include Koito Manufacturing, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, ZKW Group, Koninklijke Philips and TYC Genera, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the On-highway Vehicle Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Halogen
High Intensity Discharge (HID)
LED
Incandescent
LASER
Others
Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Interior Lights
External Lights
Others
Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies On-highway Vehicle Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies On-highway Vehicle Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies On-highway Vehicle Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies On-highway Vehicle Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Koito Manufacturing
Magneti Marelli
Valeo
ZKW Group
Koninklijke Philips
TYC Genera
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Overall Market Size
2.1 Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top On-highway Vehicle Lighting Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Sales by Companies
3.5 Global On-highway Vehicle Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 On-highway Vehicle Lighting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers On-highway Vehicle Lighting Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-highway Vehicle Lighting Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 On-highway Vehicle Lighting Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
