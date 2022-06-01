Self-driving Cars and Trucks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A self-driving car or truck (also known as an autonomous car or a driverless car) is a vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and navigating without much human input. Autonomous cars combine a variety of techniques to perceive their surroundings, including radar, laser light, GPS, odometry, and computer vision.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Self-driving Cars and Trucks in global, including the following market information:

Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Self-driving Cars and Trucks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Self-driving Cars and Trucks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cars Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Self-driving Cars and Trucks include Audi AG, BMW AG, Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Company, Tesla and Toyota Motor Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Self-driving Cars and Trucks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cars

Trucks

Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Defense

Others

Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Self-driving Cars and Trucks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Self-driving Cars and Trucks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Self-driving Cars and Trucks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Self-driving Cars and Trucks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Audi AG

BMW AG

Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Honda Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Company

Tesla

Toyota Motor Corporation

Uber Technologies

Volvo Car Corporation

Volkswagen AGare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Self-driving Cars and Trucks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Self-driving Cars and Trucks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Self-driving Cars and Trucks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self-driving Cars and Trucks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Self-driving Cars and Trucks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self-driving Cars and Trucks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Self-driving Cars and Trucks Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

