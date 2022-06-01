Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Customer Data Platform (CDP) is a “marketer-managed system that creates a persistent, unified customer database that is accessible to other systems”.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software include Tealium, Optimove, Arm Treasure Data, Evergage, Segment, V12, Blueshift, BlueConic and FullContact, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premises
Cloud Based
Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tealium
Optimove
Arm Treasure Data
Evergage
Segment
V12
Blueshift
BlueConic
FullContact
Ensighten
Lytics
Exponea
Zaius
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
