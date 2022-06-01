Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Customer Data Platform (CDP) is a “marketer-managed system that creates a persistent, unified customer database that is accessible to other systems”.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software include Tealium, Optimove, Arm Treasure Data, Evergage, Segment, V12, Blueshift, BlueConic and FullContact, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tealium

Optimove

Arm Treasure Data

Evergage

Segment

V12

Blueshift

BlueConic

FullContact

Ensighten

Lytics

Exponea

Zaius

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Customer Data Platform (CDP) Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

