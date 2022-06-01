Email Deliverability Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Email deliverability software can help businesses monitor and optimize email campaigns to improve their inbox placement and reputation among recipients.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Email Deliverability Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Email Deliverability Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Email Deliverability Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Email Deliverability Software include SendGrid, SendinBlue, Return Path, SparkPost, MailUp, SendForensics, 250ok, StreamSend and VerticalResponse and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Email Deliverability Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Email Deliverability Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Email Deliverability Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premises
Cloud Based
Global Email Deliverability Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Email Deliverability Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global Email Deliverability Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Email Deliverability Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Email Deliverability Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Email Deliverability Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SendGrid
SendinBlue
Return Path
SparkPost
MailUp
SendForensics
250ok
StreamSend
VerticalResponse
ActiveTrail
