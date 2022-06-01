Kids’ Electronics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Kids electronics is a range of electronics designed and developed specifically for kids.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Kids' Electronics in global, including the following market information:
Global Kids' Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Kids' Electronics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Kids' Electronics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Kids' Electronics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plug and Play Video Games Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Kids' Electronics include Lego, Hasbro, Kenner, Nerf, Mattel, MEGA Bloks, Fisher Price, Tiger Electronics and Toys R Us, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Kids' Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Kids' Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kids' Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plug and Play Video Games
Electronic Learning Toys
Remote Controlled Robotic Toys
Cameras and Camcorders
Kids Walkie Talkies
Electronic Pets
Others
Global Kids' Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kids' Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Kindergarten
Nursery
Children's Hospital
Early Education Institution
Global Kids' Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Kids' Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Kids' Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Kids' Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Kids' Electronics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Kids' Electronics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lego
Hasbro
Kenner
Nerf
Mattel
MEGA Bloks
Fisher Price
Tiger Electronics
Toys R Us
VTech
Neca
Toy Biz
Playmobil
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Kids' Electronics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Kids' Electronics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Kids' Electronics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Kids' Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Kids' Electronics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Kids' Electronics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Kids' Electronics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Kids' Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Kids' Electronics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Kids' Electronics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Kids' Electronics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Kids' Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Kids' Electronics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kids' Electronics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Kids' Electronics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kids' Electronics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Kids' Electronics Market Size Markets, 2021 &
