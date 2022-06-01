Kids’ Electronics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Kids electronics is a range of electronics designed and developed specifically for kids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Kids' Electronics in global, including the following market information:

Global Kids' Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Kids' Electronics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Kids' Electronics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Kids' Electronics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plug and Play Video Games Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Kids' Electronics include Lego, Hasbro, Kenner, Nerf, Mattel, MEGA Bloks, Fisher Price, Tiger Electronics and Toys R Us, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Kids' Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Kids' Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kids' Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plug and Play Video Games

Electronic Learning Toys

Remote Controlled Robotic Toys

Cameras and Camcorders

Kids Walkie Talkies

Electronic Pets

Others

Global Kids' Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kids' Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Kindergarten

Nursery

Children's Hospital

Early Education Institution

Global Kids' Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Kids' Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Kids' Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Kids' Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Kids' Electronics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Kids' Electronics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lego

Hasbro

Kenner

Nerf

Mattel

MEGA Bloks

Fisher Price

Tiger Electronics

Toys R Us

VTech

Neca

Toy Biz

Playmobil

