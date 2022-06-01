Event Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Event management software is a wide range of software products that are used in the management of professional and academic conferences, trade exhibitions, conventions and smaller events such as Continuing Professional Development (CPD) meetings. (From Wikipedia)

This report contains market size and forecasts of Event Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Event Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Event Management Software market was valued at 5165 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8929.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Event Management Software include Cvent, Eventbrite, Gather, Splash, Bizzabo, Social Tables, Aventri, Arlo and EventBank, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Event Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Event Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Event Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Global Event Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Event Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Event Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Event Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Event Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Event Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cvent

Eventbrite

Gather

Splash

Bizzabo

Social Tables

Aventri

Arlo

EventBank

Eventzilla

RegOnline

Eventsquid

Hubb

Dryfta

Regpack

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Event Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Event Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Event Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Event Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Event Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Event Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Event Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Event Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Event Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Event Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Event Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Event Management Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Event Management Software Companies

4 Market Si

