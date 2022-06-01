Fortify Flour Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fortifying flour includes essential vitamin and minerals to ensure a sufficient supply of micronutrients.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fortify Flour in global, including the following market information:
Global Fortify Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fortify Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Fortify Flour companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fortify Flour market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vitamins (vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin B2, niacin) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fortify Flour include ITC, Manildra, Hindustan Unilever, Cargill, Serendib Flour Mills, United Millers, BASF, Pristine and General Mills, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fortify Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fortify Flour Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fortify Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vitamins (vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin B2, niacin)
Minerals (calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc)
Global Fortify Flour Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fortify Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Baked goods
Snacks
Desserts
Others
Global Fortify Flour Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fortify Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fortify Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fortify Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fortify Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Fortify Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ITC
Manildra
Hindustan Unilever
Cargill
Serendib Flour Mills
United Millers
BASF
Pristine
General Mills
Patanjali
Celrich Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fortify Flour Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fortify Flour Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fortify Flour Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fortify Flour Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fortify Flour Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fortify Flour Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fortify Flour Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fortify Flour Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fortify Flour Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fortify Flour Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fortify Flour Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fortify Flour Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fortify Flour Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fortify Flour Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fortify Flour Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fortify Flour Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fortify Flour Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Vitamins (vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin B2, nia
