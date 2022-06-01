Fortify Flour Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fortifying flour includes essential vitamin and minerals to ensure a sufficient supply of micronutrients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fortify Flour in global, including the following market information:

Global Fortify Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fortify Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fortify Flour companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fortify Flour market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vitamins (vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin B2, niacin) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fortify Flour include ITC, Manildra, Hindustan Unilever, Cargill, Serendib Flour Mills, United Millers, BASF, Pristine and General Mills, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fortify Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fortify Flour Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fortify Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vitamins (vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin B2, niacin)

Minerals (calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc)

Global Fortify Flour Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fortify Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Baked goods

Snacks

Desserts

Others

Global Fortify Flour Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fortify Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fortify Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fortify Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fortify Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fortify Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ITC

Manildra

Hindustan Unilever

Cargill

Serendib Flour Mills

United Millers

BASF

Pristine

General Mills

Patanjali

Celrich Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fortify Flour Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fortify Flour Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fortify Flour Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fortify Flour Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fortify Flour Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fortify Flour Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fortify Flour Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fortify Flour Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fortify Flour Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fortify Flour Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fortify Flour Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fortify Flour Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fortify Flour Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fortify Flour Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fortify Flour Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fortify Flour Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fortify Flour Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Vitamins (vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin B2, niacin)

