Electric Sanders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A sander is a power tool used to smooth surfaces by abrasion with sandpaper.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Sanders in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Sanders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Sanders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Sanders companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Sanders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Belt Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Sanders include Bahco, Fein, Ingersoll Rand, Ferrobotics, Blastrac, Nebes, Trimmer, Trelawny SPT and Laguna Tools, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Sanders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Sanders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Sanders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Belt Type
Disc Type
Orbital Type
Global Electric Sanders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Sanders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metals
Plastics
Wood
Others
Global Electric Sanders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Sanders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Sanders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Sanders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Sanders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Sanders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bahco
Fein
Ingersoll Rand
Ferrobotics
Blastrac
Nebes
Trimmer
Trelawny SPT
Laguna Tools
HITACHI Power Tools
FLEX Power Tools
DeWalt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Sanders Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Sanders Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Sanders Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Sanders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Sanders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Sanders Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Sanders Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Sanders Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Sanders Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Sanders Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Sanders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Sanders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Sanders Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Sanders Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Sanders Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Sanders Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Electric Sanders Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
