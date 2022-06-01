Random Orbital Sanders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Random orbit sanders are hand-held power tools for sanding in which the sanding blade delivers a random-orbit action.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Random Orbital Sanders in global, including the following market information:
Global Random Orbital Sanders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Random Orbital Sanders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Random Orbital Sanders companies in 2021 (%)
The global Random Orbital Sanders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cordless Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Random Orbital Sanders include Bosch, Stanley, Makita, Ingersoll Rand, 3M, GISON MACHINERY, Dynabrade and Hutchins, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Random Orbital Sanders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Random Orbital Sanders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Random Orbital Sanders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cordless
Cord
Global Random Orbital Sanders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Random Orbital Sanders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metals
Plastics
Wood
Others
Global Random Orbital Sanders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Random Orbital Sanders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Random Orbital Sanders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Random Orbital Sanders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Random Orbital Sanders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Random Orbital Sanders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
Stanley
Makita
Ingersoll Rand
3M
GISON MACHINERY
Dynabrade
Hutchins
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Random Orbital Sanders Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Random Orbital Sanders Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Random Orbital Sanders Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Random Orbital Sanders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Random Orbital Sanders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Random Orbital Sanders Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Random Orbital Sanders Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Random Orbital Sanders Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Random Orbital Sanders Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Random Orbital Sanders Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Random Orbital Sanders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Random Orbital Sanders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Random Orbital Sanders Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Random Orbital Sanders Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Random Orbital Sanders Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Random Orbital Sanders Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
