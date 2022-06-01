Electric Belt Sander Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Belt sander is a sander used in shaping and finishing wood and other materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Belt Sander in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Belt Sander Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Belt Sander Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Belt Sander companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Belt Sander market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bench Top Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Belt Sander include Makita, WEN Products, Astro Tools, BLACK+DECKER, RIDGID, Central Machinery, Porter-Cable, Genesis Power Tools and POWERTEC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Belt Sander manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Belt Sander Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Belt Sander Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bench Top

Portable

Global Electric Belt Sander Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Belt Sander Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metals

Plastics

Wood

Others

Global Electric Belt Sander Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Belt Sander Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Belt Sander revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Belt Sander revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Belt Sander sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Belt Sander sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Makita

WEN Products

Astro Tools

BLACK+DECKER

RIDGID

Central Machinery

Porter-Cable

Genesis Power Tools

POWERTEC

HITACHI Power Tools

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Belt Sander Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Belt Sander Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Belt Sander Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Belt Sander Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Belt Sander Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Belt Sander Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Belt Sander Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Belt Sander Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Belt Sander Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Belt Sander Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Belt Sander Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Belt Sander Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Belt Sander Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Belt Sander Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Belt Sander Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Belt Sander Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

