Electric Belt Sander Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Belt sander is a sander used in shaping and finishing wood and other materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Belt Sander in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Belt Sander Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Belt Sander Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Belt Sander companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Belt Sander market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bench Top Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Belt Sander include Makita, WEN Products, Astro Tools, BLACK+DECKER, RIDGID, Central Machinery, Porter-Cable, Genesis Power Tools and POWERTEC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Belt Sander manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Belt Sander Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Belt Sander Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bench Top
Portable
Global Electric Belt Sander Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Belt Sander Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metals
Plastics
Wood
Others
Global Electric Belt Sander Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Belt Sander Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Belt Sander revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Belt Sander revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Belt Sander sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Belt Sander sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Makita
WEN Products
Astro Tools
BLACK+DECKER
RIDGID
Central Machinery
Porter-Cable
Genesis Power Tools
POWERTEC
HITACHI Power Tools
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Belt Sander Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Belt Sander Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Belt Sander Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Belt Sander Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Belt Sander Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Belt Sander Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Belt Sander Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Belt Sander Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Belt Sander Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Belt Sander Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Belt Sander Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Belt Sander Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Belt Sander Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Belt Sander Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Belt Sander Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Belt Sander Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
