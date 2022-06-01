Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fume extraction equipment is used to control and mitigate smoke and toxic particulates generated during the process within the environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Welding Fume Extraction Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market was valued at 3686.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4673.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mobile Units Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment include Miller Welding, Lincoln Electric, Donaldson, Kemper America, Parker Hannifin, RoboVent, Air Liquide, Sentry Air Systems and Filcar and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Welding Fume Extraction Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mobile Units

Stationary Units

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Laser Beam Welding

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Welding Fume Extraction Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Welding Fume Extraction Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Welding Fume Extraction Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Welding Fume Extraction Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Miller Welding

Lincoln Electric

Donaldson

Kemper America

Parker Hannifin

RoboVent

Air Liquide

Sentry Air Systems

Filcar

Pace Worldwide

