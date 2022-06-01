Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fume extraction equipment is used to control and mitigate smoke and toxic particulates generated during the process within the environment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Welding Fume Extraction Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market was valued at 3686.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4673.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mobile Units Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment include Miller Welding, Lincoln Electric, Donaldson, Kemper America, Parker Hannifin, RoboVent, Air Liquide, Sentry Air Systems and Filcar and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Welding Fume Extraction Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mobile Units
Stationary Units
Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Arc Welding
Resistance Welding
Laser Beam Welding
Oxy-Fuel Welding
Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Welding Fume Extraction Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Welding Fume Extraction Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Welding Fume Extraction Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Welding Fume Extraction Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Miller Welding
Lincoln Electric
Donaldson
Kemper America
Parker Hannifin
RoboVent
Air Liquide
Sentry Air Systems
Filcar
Pace Worldwide
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
