Stockfeeds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stockfeed is food given to animals such as Cows, Sheep, Swine, Poultry and Horse in the course of animal husbandry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stockfeeds in global, including the following market information:
Global Stockfeeds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stockfeeds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Stockfeeds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stockfeeds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Roughages Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stockfeeds include Mitavite, Reid Stockfeeds, Riverina, Ambos, PBA Feeds, OSP, Southern Stockfeeds, Sharpes and Mandalong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stockfeeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stockfeeds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Stockfeeds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Roughages
Concentrates
Mixed feeds
Global Stockfeeds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Stockfeeds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cows
Sheep
Swine
Poultry
Horse
Others
Global Stockfeeds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Stockfeeds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stockfeeds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stockfeeds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stockfeeds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Stockfeeds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitavite
Reid Stockfeeds
Riverina
Ambos
PBA Feeds
OSP
Southern Stockfeeds
Sharpes
Mandalong
Heytesbury Stockfeeds
Rivalea
Blue Ribbon Stockfeeds
Irwin Stockfeeds
Manildra
Farmgate Stockfeeds
MSM Milling
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stockfeeds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stockfeeds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stockfeeds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stockfeeds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stockfeeds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stockfeeds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stockfeeds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stockfeeds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stockfeeds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stockfeeds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stockfeeds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stockfeeds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stockfeeds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stockfeeds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stockfeeds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stockfeeds Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Stockfeeds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Roughages
4.1.3 Concentrates
4.1.4 Mixed feeds
