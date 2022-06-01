Stockfeeds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stockfeed is food given to animals such as Cows, Sheep, Swine, Poultry and Horse in the course of animal husbandry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stockfeeds in global, including the following market information:

Global Stockfeeds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stockfeeds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Stockfeeds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stockfeeds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Roughages Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stockfeeds include Mitavite, Reid Stockfeeds, Riverina, Ambos, PBA Feeds, OSP, Southern Stockfeeds, Sharpes and Mandalong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stockfeeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stockfeeds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Stockfeeds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Roughages

Concentrates

Mixed feeds

Global Stockfeeds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Stockfeeds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cows

Sheep

Swine

Poultry

Horse

Others

Global Stockfeeds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Stockfeeds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stockfeeds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stockfeeds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stockfeeds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Stockfeeds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitavite

Reid Stockfeeds

Riverina

Ambos

PBA Feeds

OSP

Southern Stockfeeds

Sharpes

Mandalong

Heytesbury Stockfeeds

Rivalea

Blue Ribbon Stockfeeds

Irwin Stockfeeds

Manildra

Farmgate Stockfeeds

MSM Milling

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stockfeeds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stockfeeds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stockfeeds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stockfeeds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stockfeeds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stockfeeds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stockfeeds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stockfeeds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stockfeeds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stockfeeds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stockfeeds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stockfeeds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stockfeeds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stockfeeds Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stockfeeds Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stockfeeds Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Stockfeeds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Roughages

4.1.3 Concentrates

4.1.4 Mixed feeds

4.2 By Type – Global Stockfe

