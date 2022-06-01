Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable Weld Fume Extractors for Smoke Ventilation, that are used for capture of smoke and fumes from light-duty welding or processes such as cutting or finishing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Welding Fume Extractors in global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Mobile Welding Fume Extractors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Automatically Cleaned Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Welding Fume Extractors include Nederman, Plymovent, KEMPER, Geovent, GEF, Lincoln Electric, Techflow, MasterWeld and Filter On India and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Welding Fume Extractors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Automatically Cleaned
Manually Cleaned
Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Light Welding
Medium Welding
Heavier Dust & Fume
Others
Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Welding Fume Extractors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Welding Fume Extractors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mobile Welding Fume Extractors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Mobile Welding Fume Extractors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nederman
Plymovent
KEMPER
Geovent
GEF
Lincoln Electric
Techflow
MasterWeld
Filter On India
Eurovac
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Compani
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414