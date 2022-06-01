Lubricating Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lubricating oils are being increasingly used across several industrial applications as well in areas such as air compressors, auxiliary equipment, bearings, food machinery, gas engines, hydraulics, heat transfer systems, paper machines, turbines, metalworking, and natural gas compressors. Demand for industrial lubricants for these activities is on the rise and is expected to grow further over the forecast period.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lubricating Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Lubricating Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lubricating Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Lubricating Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lubricating Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lubricating Oil include ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, British Petroleum, Total SA, Chevron, Shell and Castrol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lubricating Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lubricating Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lubricating Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid
Solid
Semi-liquid
Gaseous
Global Lubricating Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lubricating Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Automotive
Marine
Aerospace
Others
Global Lubricating Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lubricating Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lubricating Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lubricating Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lubricating Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Lubricating Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ExxonMobil Corporation
Royal Dutch Shell
British Petroleum
Total SA
Chevron
Shell
Castrol
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7130521/global-lubricating-oil-forecast-2022-2028-72
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lubricating Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lubricating Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lubricating Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lubricating Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lubricating Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lubricating Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lubricating Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lubricating Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lubricating Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lubricating Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lubricating Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lubricating Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lubricating Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lubricating Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lubricating Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lubricating Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lubricating Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Liquid
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414