Maleic-Anhydride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Maleic anhydride is used as a one of the feedstock in the manufacturing of unsaturated polyester resins. Maleic anhydride is an acid anhydride of maleic acid, colorless to white organic compound and versatile chemical intermediate which is used to produce 1,4-butanediol, tetrahydrofuran (THF) and gamma-butyrolactone (GBL).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Maleic-Anhydride in global, including the following market information:

Global Maleic-Anhydride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Maleic-Anhydride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Maleic-Anhydride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Maleic-Anhydride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unsaturated polyester resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Maleic-Anhydride include Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS A.G., Flint Hills Resources, Bartek Ingredients, Polynt S.p.A, Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co., MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc, Nippon Shokubai Co. and Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Maleic-Anhydride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Maleic-Anhydride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Maleic-Anhydride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Unsaturated polyester resins

1,4-butanediol

Additives

Co-polymers

Others

Global Maleic-Anhydride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Maleic-Anhydride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Textile

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Maleic-Anhydride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Maleic-Anhydride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Maleic-Anhydride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Maleic-Anhydride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Maleic-Anhydride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Maleic-Anhydride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman International LLC

LANXESS A.G.

Flint Hills Resources

Bartek Ingredients

Polynt S.p.A

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co.

MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc

Nippon Shokubai Co.

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Thirumalai Chemicals

China National Bluestar (Group) Co.,Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Maleic-Anhydride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Maleic-Anhydride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Maleic-Anhydride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Maleic-Anhydride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Maleic-Anhydride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Maleic-Anhydride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Maleic-Anhydride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Maleic-Anhydride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Maleic-Anhydride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Maleic-Anhydride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Maleic-Anhydride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Maleic-Anhydride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Maleic-Anhydride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maleic-Anhydride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Maleic-Anhydride Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maleic-Anhydride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Maleic-Anhydride Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

