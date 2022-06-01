Human Resource Management (HRM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Human resource management deals with hiring, training, managing, retaining and acquiring processes in an enterprise in order to run the business efficiently. The lead on workforce and their management is ensured by the HRM to contribute effectively for various business processes of an enterprise.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Human Resource Management (HRM) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Human Resource Management (HRM) market was valued at 19960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35610 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Integration and Deployment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Human Resource Management (HRM) include Workday(US), SAP(Germany), Kronos (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Automatic Data Processing, LCC (US), Talentsoft (France), Ultimate Software Group (US), Accenture PLC (Ireland) and Cezanne HR(UK), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Human Resource Management (HRM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Others

Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Academia

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Others

Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Human Resource Management (HRM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Human Resource Management (HRM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Workday(US)

SAP(Germany)

Kronos (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Automatic Data Processing, LCC (US)

Talentsoft (France)

Ultimate Software Group (US)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Cezanne HR(UK)

IBM Corporation (US)

Ultimate Software (US)

PricewaterhouseCoopers (India)

NetSuite (US)

Mercer LLC (US)

Ceridian HCM (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Human Resource Management (HRM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Human Resource Management (HRM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Human Resource Management (HRM) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Resource Management (HRM) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Human Resource Management (HRM) Companies

