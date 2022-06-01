Human Resource Management (HRM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Human resource management deals with hiring, training, managing, retaining and acquiring processes in an enterprise in order to run the business efficiently. The lead on workforce and their management is ensured by the HRM to contribute effectively for various business processes of an enterprise.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Human Resource Management (HRM) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Human Resource Management (HRM) market was valued at 19960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35610 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Integration and Deployment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Human Resource Management (HRM) include Workday(US), SAP(Germany), Kronos (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Automatic Data Processing, LCC (US), Talentsoft (France), Ultimate Software Group (US), Accenture PLC (Ireland) and Cezanne HR(UK), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Human Resource Management (HRM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Integration and Deployment
Support and Maintenance
Training and Consulting
Others
Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Academia
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Others
Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Human Resource Management (HRM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Human Resource Management (HRM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Workday(US)
SAP(Germany)
Kronos (US)
Oracle Corporation (US)
Automatic Data Processing, LCC (US)
Talentsoft (France)
Ultimate Software Group (US)
Accenture PLC (Ireland)
Cezanne HR(UK)
IBM Corporation (US)
Ultimate Software (US)
PricewaterhouseCoopers (India)
NetSuite (US)
Mercer LLC (US)
Ceridian HCM (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Human Resource Management (HRM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Human Resource Management (HRM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Human Resource Management (HRM) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Resource Management (HRM) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Human Resource Management (HRM) Companies
