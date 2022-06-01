Bottle Caps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A bottle cap seals the top opening of a bottle.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bottle Caps in global, including the following market information:
Global Bottle Caps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bottle Caps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bottle Caps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bottle Caps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spout Caps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bottle Caps include E2Global, Glassnow, Auberst, MJS Packaging, Caplugs, Illing Company, Autronic Plastics, Advantech Plastics and Kaufman Container, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bottle Caps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bottle Caps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bottle Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spout Caps
Screw Bottle Caps
Tamper-evident Caps & Closures
Global Bottle Caps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bottle Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Food and Beverages
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Global Bottle Caps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bottle Caps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bottle Caps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bottle Caps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bottle Caps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Bottle Caps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
E2Global
Glassnow
Auberst
MJS Packaging
Caplugs
Illing Company
Autronic Plastics
Advantech Plastics
Kaufman Container
Canyon Plastics
Valencia Plastics
Containers Plus
W.R. Kershaw
Inmark
Bulk Apothecary
Genesis Industries
Dahl-Tech
Mr. Nozzle
MATERIAL MOTION
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bottle Caps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bottle Caps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bottle Caps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bottle Caps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bottle Caps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bottle Caps Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bottle Caps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bottle Caps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bottle Caps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bottle Caps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bottle Caps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bottle Caps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bottle Caps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bottle Caps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bottle Caps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bottle Caps Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bottle Caps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Spout Caps
4.1.3 Screw Bottle Caps
4.1.4 Tamper-evident Caps &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414