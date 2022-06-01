Bottle Caps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A bottle cap seals the top opening of a bottle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bottle Caps in global, including the following market information:

Global Bottle Caps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bottle Caps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bottle Caps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bottle Caps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spout Caps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bottle Caps include E2Global, Glassnow, Auberst, MJS Packaging, Caplugs, Illing Company, Autronic Plastics, Advantech Plastics and Kaufman Container, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bottle Caps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bottle Caps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bottle Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spout Caps

Screw Bottle Caps

Tamper-evident Caps & Closures

Global Bottle Caps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bottle Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Global Bottle Caps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bottle Caps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bottle Caps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bottle Caps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bottle Caps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bottle Caps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

E2Global

Glassnow

Auberst

MJS Packaging

Caplugs

Illing Company

Autronic Plastics

Advantech Plastics

Kaufman Container

Canyon Plastics

Valencia Plastics

Containers Plus

W.R. Kershaw

Inmark

Bulk Apothecary

Genesis Industries

Dahl-Tech

Mr. Nozzle

MATERIAL MOTION

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bottle Caps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bottle Caps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bottle Caps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bottle Caps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bottle Caps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bottle Caps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bottle Caps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bottle Caps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bottle Caps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bottle Caps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bottle Caps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bottle Caps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bottle Caps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bottle Caps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bottle Caps Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bottle Caps Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bottle Caps Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Spout Caps

4.1.3 Screw Bottle Caps

4.1.4 Tamper-evident Caps &

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/Others/global-bottle-caps-forecast-2022-2028-997

