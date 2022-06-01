Oil Mist Filters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oil mist filter is used for filter mist from the air generated by coolants and oils used during wet machining and metalworking processes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Mist Filters in global, including the following market information:
Global Oil Mist Filters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oil Mist Filters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Oil Mist Filters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oil Mist Filters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stand-Alone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil Mist Filters include Plymovent, Filtermist, Absolent, AIR PEL, VALUE, DHA Filter, Nederman, CKD and Boegger Industrial. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oil Mist Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil Mist Filters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oil Mist Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stand-Alone
Modular
Global Oil Mist Filters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oil Mist Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Grinding
Industrial Saws
Food Processing
Others
Global Oil Mist Filters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oil Mist Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oil Mist Filters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oil Mist Filters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oil Mist Filters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Oil Mist Filters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Plymovent
Filtermist
Absolent
AIR PEL
VALUE
DHA Filter
Nederman
CKD
Boegger Industrial
