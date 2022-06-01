Smart Water Management (SWM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Smart Water Management (SWM) uses Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and real-time data and responses as an integral part of the solution for water management challenges.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Water Management (SWM) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Water Management (SWM) market was valued at 2566.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5660.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Water Management (SWM) include ABB Ltd, Aclara, Badger Meter, Cisco, Elster, General Electric (GE), HydroPoint Data Systems, IBM Corporation and Itron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Water Management (SWM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Devices

Solutions

Services

Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government

Water Regulatory Authorities

Utilities

Agriculture

Others

Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Water Management (SWM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Water Management (SWM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB Ltd

Aclara

Badger Meter

Cisco

Elster

General Electric (GE)

HydroPoint Data Systems

IBM Corporation

Itron

Mueller Systems

Oracle

Schneider Electric

Xylem Inc

Siemens

Tata Consultancy Services

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7130530/global-smart-water-management-forecast-2022-2028-703

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-smart-water-management-forecast-2022-2028-703-7130530

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Water Management (SWM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Water Management (SWM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Water Management (SWM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Smart Water Management (SWM) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Water Management (SWM) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Water Management (SWM) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Water

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-smart-water-management-forecast-2022-2028-703-7130530

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

