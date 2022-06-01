Intermediate Shafts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Intermediate shafts for displacement and load absorption at the time of a collision.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intermediate Shafts in global, including the following market information:
Global Intermediate Shafts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Intermediate Shafts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Intermediate Shafts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Intermediate Shafts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Slidable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intermediate Shafts include Nexteer, NSK, Allena, W?rtsil?, Mubea, Dorman Products, GMB and Rane, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Intermediate Shafts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Intermediate Shafts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intermediate Shafts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Slidable
Collapsible
Global Intermediate Shafts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intermediate Shafts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Intermediate Shafts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intermediate Shafts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Intermediate Shafts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Intermediate Shafts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Intermediate Shafts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Intermediate Shafts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nexteer
NSK
Allena
W?rtsil?
Mubea
Dorman Products
GMB
Rane
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Intermediate Shafts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Intermediate Shafts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Intermediate Shafts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Intermediate Shafts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Intermediate Shafts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Intermediate Shafts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Intermediate Shafts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Intermediate Shafts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Intermediate Shafts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Intermediate Shafts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Intermediate Shafts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intermediate Shafts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Intermediate Shafts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intermediate Shafts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intermediate Shafts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intermediate Shafts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Intermediate
