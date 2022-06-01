Injection Moulding Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Injection moulding is the method by which almost all plastic products and parts are manufactured, which vary greatly by size, shape and application. Generally the injection moulding process requires injection moulding machine, plastic raw material and a mold. Low cost, flexibility in production, lightweight and high durability are the factors drove the rapid plastic penetration into almost all the applications and end-use industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Injection Moulding Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Injection Moulding Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Injection Moulding Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydraulic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Injection Moulding Solutions include Boy Machines, Engel, Fortune International, Negri Bossi, Wittmann Battenfeld, Toshiba Machine, Tederic Machinery, Siemens and ARBURG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Injection Moulding Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Injection Moulding Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Injection Moulding Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydraulic
All-Electric
Hybrid
Global Injection Moulding Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Injection Moulding Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Automotive & Mechanical
Electronics & Semiconductor
Medical Devices
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverages
Agricultural Products
Chemicals
Building & Construction
Global Injection Moulding Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Injection Moulding Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Injection Moulding Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Injection Moulding Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boy Machines
Engel
Fortune International
Negri Bossi
Wittmann Battenfeld
Toshiba Machine
Tederic Machinery
Siemens
ARBURG
Sumitomo (SHI) Demag
Dymotek
Electonica Plastic Machines
H.K. Industries
Windsor Machines
Santec Exim
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Injection Moulding Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Injection Moulding Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Injection Moulding Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Injection Moulding Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Injection Moulding Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Injection Moulding Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Injection Moulding Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Injection Moulding Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Injection Moulding Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Injection Moulding Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Injection Moulding Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Injection Moulding Solutions Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Injection Mo
