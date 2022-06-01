Electric Parallel Gripper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electric parallel grippers allow our robots to pick up rigid and semi-rigid objects of many shapes and sizes. Electric parallel grippers are actuated by electric motors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Parallel Gripper in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Parallel Gripper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Parallel Gripper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Parallel Gripper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Parallel Gripper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Capacity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Parallel Gripper include SCHUNK, Festo, Parker, PHD, Dover, IAI America, Yamaha Motor and EMI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Parallel Gripper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Parallel Gripper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Parallel Gripper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Capacity

Low Capacity

Global Electric Parallel Gripper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Parallel Gripper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Manufacturing

Electonics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/Personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Others

Global Electric Parallel Gripper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Parallel Gripper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Parallel Gripper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Parallel Gripper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Parallel Gripper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Parallel Gripper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SCHUNK

Festo

Parker

PHD

Dover

IAI America

Yamaha Motor

EMI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Parallel Gripper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Parallel Gripper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Parallel Gripper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Parallel Gripper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Parallel Gripper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Parallel Gripper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Parallel Gripper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Parallel Gripper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Parallel Gripper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Parallel Gripper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Parallel Gripper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Parallel Gripper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Parallel Gripper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Parallel Gripper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Parallel Gripper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Parallel Grippe

