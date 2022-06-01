Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Situation awareness systems (SAS) are security systems that help in collecting, visualizing, analyzing, and information related to the surrounding and remote environment to facilitate surveillance as well as security.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Situation Awareness System (SAS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Situation Awareness System (SAS) market was valued at 22630 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Situation Awareness System (SAS) include Microsoft, SAS Institue, Qognify, Verint CIS, ICONICS, Huawei Cloud, NSFOCUS, Asiainfo and Tencent Cloud, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Situation Awareness System (SAS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
On-premise
Global Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Government Department
Large State-owned Enterprise
Large Private Enterprise
Global Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Situation Awareness System (SAS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Situation Awareness System (SAS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsoft
SAS Institue
Qognify
Verint CIS
ICONICS
Huawei Cloud
NSFOCUS
Asiainfo
Tencent Cloud
HanSight Enterprise
360 Security Technology
Shanghai Newdon Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Situation Awareness System (SAS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Situation Awareness System (SAS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Situation Awareness System (SAS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Situation Awareness System (SAS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Situation Awareness System (SAS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Situation Awareness System (SAS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Situation Awareness System (SAS) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Situation Awareness System (SAS) Companies
3.6
