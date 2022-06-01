Intake Manifolds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An intake manifold is a component that delivers either air or an air/fuel mixture to the cylinders. The design of these components varies widely from one application to another, but they all perform that same basic function, and they all have a single input and multiple outputs. In carbureted engines, the intake manifold connects the carburetor to the intake ports. In fuel-injected engines, the intake manifold connects the throttle body to the intake ports.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intake Manifolds in global, including the following market information:

Global Intake Manifolds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intake Manifolds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Intake Manifolds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intake Manifolds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intake Manifolds include Sogefi, Victor Reinz, Magneti Marelli, Weiand, R?chling, MANN+HUMMEL, Honda Foundry, MAHLE and Aisin Seiki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intake Manifolds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intake Manifolds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intake Manifolds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum

Plastic

Magnesium

Other Composites

Global Intake Manifolds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intake Manifolds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles

Sports Cars

Global Intake Manifolds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intake Manifolds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intake Manifolds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intake Manifolds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intake Manifolds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Intake Manifolds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sogefi

Victor Reinz

Magneti Marelli

Weiand

R?chling

MANN+HUMMEL

Honda Foundry

MAHLE

Aisin Seiki

Edelbrock

Holley Performance Products

Keihin North America

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intake Manifolds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intake Manifolds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intake Manifolds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intake Manifolds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intake Manifolds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intake Manifolds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intake Manifolds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intake Manifolds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intake Manifolds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intake Manifolds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intake Manifolds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intake Manifolds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intake Manifolds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intake Manifolds Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intake Manifolds Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intake Manifolds Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Intake Manifolds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

