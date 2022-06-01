3D Rendering Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The 3D rendering and architectural visualization services are being used by architects for evaluating both proportions and scales through intuitive interactive 3D modelling.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Rendering in Global, including the following market information:

Global 3D Rendering Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D Rendering market was valued at 1368.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4457 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Interior Visualization Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D Rendering include Redhound Studios, F10 Studios, Blackpoint Design, Jarvis Design, David Hier Render Studio, VisEngine Digital Solutions, XS CAD Limited, 3D Power and Archi-Vista and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D Rendering companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Rendering Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3D Rendering Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Interior Visualization

Exterior Visualization

Walkthrough and Animation

Others

Global 3D Rendering Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3D Rendering Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architect

Designer

Real Estate Company

Others

Global 3D Rendering Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global 3D Rendering Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D Rendering revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D Rendering revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Redhound Studios

F10 Studios

Blackpoint Design

Jarvis Design

David Hier Render Studio

VisEngine Digital Solutions

XS CAD Limited

3D Power

Archi-Vista

Atelier York

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D Rendering Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D Rendering Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D Rendering Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D Rendering Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D Rendering Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D Rendering Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D Rendering Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D Rendering Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Rendering Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies 3D Rendering Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Rendering Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Rendering Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Rendering Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global 3D Rendering Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Interior Visualization

4.1.3 Exte

