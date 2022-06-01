Indoor Air Purification Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Indoor Air Purification in global, including the following market information:
Global Indoor Air Purification Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Indoor Air Purification Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Indoor Air Purification companies in 2021 (%)
The global Indoor Air Purification market was valued at 11100 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dust Collectors & Vacuums Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Indoor Air Purification include 3M, Abatement Tech, AllerAir, Aprilaire, Blueair, Honeywell, Sharp, Clarcor and MANN+HUMMEL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Indoor Air Purification manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Indoor Air Purification Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indoor Air Purification Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dust Collectors & Vacuums
Fume & Smoke Collectors
Mist Eliminators
Fire & Emergency Exhaust
Global Indoor Air Purification Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indoor Air Purification Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Global Indoor Air Purification Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indoor Air Purification Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Indoor Air Purification revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Indoor Air Purification revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Indoor Air Purification sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Indoor Air Purification sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Abatement Tech
AllerAir
Aprilaire
Blueair
Honeywell
Sharp
Clarcor
MANN+HUMMEL
Daikin
Industrial Air Solutions
Halton
Trane
Lennox
Electrocorp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Indoor Air Purification Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Indoor Air Purification Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Indoor Air Purification Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Indoor Air Purification Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Indoor Air Purification Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Indoor Air Purification Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Indoor Air Purification Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Indoor Air Purification Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Indoor Air Purification Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Indoor Air Purification Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indoor Air Purification Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Indoor Air Purification Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Air Purification Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indoor Air Purification Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Air Purification Companies
4 Sights by Product
