Indoor Air Purification Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Indoor Air Purification in global, including the following market information:

Global Indoor Air Purification Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Indoor Air Purification Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Indoor Air Purification companies in 2021 (%)

The global Indoor Air Purification market was valued at 11100 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dust Collectors & Vacuums Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Indoor Air Purification include 3M, Abatement Tech, AllerAir, Aprilaire, Blueair, Honeywell, Sharp, Clarcor and MANN+HUMMEL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Indoor Air Purification manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Indoor Air Purification Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Indoor Air Purification Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dust Collectors & Vacuums

Fume & Smoke Collectors

Mist Eliminators

Fire & Emergency Exhaust

Global Indoor Air Purification Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Indoor Air Purification Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Indoor Air Purification Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Indoor Air Purification Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Indoor Air Purification revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Indoor Air Purification revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Indoor Air Purification sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Indoor Air Purification sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Abatement Tech

AllerAir

Aprilaire

Blueair

Honeywell

Sharp

Clarcor

MANN+HUMMEL

Daikin

Industrial Air Solutions

Halton

Trane

Lennox

Electrocorp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Indoor Air Purification Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Indoor Air Purification Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Indoor Air Purification Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Indoor Air Purification Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Indoor Air Purification Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Indoor Air Purification Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Indoor Air Purification Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Indoor Air Purification Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Indoor Air Purification Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Indoor Air Purification Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Indoor Air Purification Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indoor Air Purification Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Indoor Air Purification Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Air Purification Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indoor Air Purification Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Air Purification Companies

4 Sights by Product

