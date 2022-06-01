IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market incorporates various tools and services that enable better management of the industry. It includes various activities such as fleet management, health monitoring, inventory management, equipment maintenance, advanced analytics, and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT in Aerospace and Defense in Global, including the following market information:

Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global IoT in Aerospace and Defense market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IoT in Aerospace and Defense include AeroVironment, ATandT, Elbit Systems, Freewave Technologies, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Honeywell International, Northrup Grunman, Prox Dynamics and Radisys and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IoT in Aerospace and Defense companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Services

Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Real Time Fleet Management (RTFM)

Training and Simulation

Health Monitoring

Equipment Maintenance

Inventory Management

Others

Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IoT in Aerospace and Defense revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IoT in Aerospace and Defense revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AeroVironment

ATandT

Elbit Systems

Freewave Technologies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Honeywell International

Northrup Grunman

Prox Dynamics

Radisys

Textron Systems

