IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market incorporates various tools and services that enable better management of the industry. It includes various activities such as fleet management, health monitoring, inventory management, equipment maintenance, advanced analytics, and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT in Aerospace and Defense in Global, including the following market information:
Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IoT in Aerospace and Defense market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IoT in Aerospace and Defense include AeroVironment, ATandT, Elbit Systems, Freewave Technologies, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Honeywell International, Northrup Grunman, Prox Dynamics and Radisys and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IoT in Aerospace and Defense companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Services
Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Real Time Fleet Management (RTFM)
Training and Simulation
Health Monitoring
Equipment Maintenance
Inventory Management
Others
Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IoT in Aerospace and Defense revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IoT in Aerospace and Defense revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AeroVironment
ATandT
Elbit Systems
Freewave Technologies
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
Honeywell International
Northrup Grunman
Prox Dynamics
Radisys
Textron Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IoT in Aerospace and Defense Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IoT in Aerospace and Defense Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IoT in Aerospace and Defense Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IoT in Aerospace and Defense Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT in Aerospace and Defense Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IoT in Aerospace and Defense Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT in Aeros
