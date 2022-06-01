Plate Magnets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plate magnets or magnetic plates are used for filtering metal particles out of free-falling product streams or products on a conveyor belt.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plate Magnets in global, including the following market information:

Global Plate Magnets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plate Magnets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plate Magnets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plate Magnets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Strength Magnetic Plates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plate Magnets include Industrial Magnetics, Eriez, IFE Aufbereitungstechnik, Bunting Magnetics, Goudsmit Magnetics, Master Magnets, Magnetic Systems International, Acro-Magnetics and HSMAG. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plate Magnets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plate Magnets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plate Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Strength Magnetic Plates

Low Strength Magnetic Plates

Global Plate Magnets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plate Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Agricultural

Industrial

Mining

Others

Global Plate Magnets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plate Magnets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plate Magnets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plate Magnets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plate Magnets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plate Magnets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Industrial Magnetics

Eriez

IFE Aufbereitungstechnik

Bunting Magnetics

Goudsmit Magnetics

Master Magnets

Magnetic Systems International

Acro-Magnetics

HSMAG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plate Magnets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plate Magnets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plate Magnets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plate Magnets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plate Magnets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plate Magnets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plate Magnets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plate Magnets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plate Magnets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plate Magnets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plate Magnets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plate Magnets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plate Magnets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plate Magnets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plate Magnets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plate Magnets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plate Magnets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 High Strength Magnetic Plates

4.1.3 Lo

