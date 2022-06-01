Melting Furnaces Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In metal casting, the required heat to be exerted to the metal so as to reach its melting point is applied through the furnaces. A furnace is used to melt the metals in initial stages of the metallurgical process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Melting Furnaces in global, including the following market information:

Global Melting Furnaces Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Melting Furnaces Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Melting Furnaces companies in 2021 (%)

The global Melting Furnaces market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cupola Furnace Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Melting Furnaces include AMELT, MG ELECTRICALS, Carant S.r.l., Inductotherm, Silcarb Recrystallized, Nabertherm, DOWA HOLDINGS, Kalyani Furnaces and ECM Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Melting Furnaces manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Melting Furnaces Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Melting Furnaces Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cupola Furnace

Induction Furnace

Open Hearth Furnace

Global Melting Furnaces Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Melting Furnaces Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Investment Casting

Precious Metals Melting

Copper Melting

Alloy Manufacturing

Aluminum Melting

Global Melting Furnaces Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Melting Furnaces Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Melting Furnaces revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Melting Furnaces revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Melting Furnaces sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Melting Furnaces sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AMELT

MG ELECTRICALS

Carant S.r.l.

Inductotherm

Silcarb Recrystallized

Nabertherm

DOWA HOLDINGS

Kalyani Furnaces

ECM Technologies

Therelek

MPH

DAIDO STEEL

Swastik Furnaces

Electrotherm

Furnteck

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Melting Furnaces Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Melting Furnaces Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Melting Furnaces Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Melting Furnaces Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Melting Furnaces Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Melting Furnaces Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Melting Furnaces Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Melting Furnaces Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Melting Furnaces Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Melting Furnaces Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Melting Furnaces Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Melting Furnaces Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Melting Furnaces Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Melting Furnaces Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Melting Furnaces Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Melting Furnaces Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Melting Furnaces Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/Others/global-melting-furnaces-forecast-2022-2028-545

