Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A surgical drain is a tube used to remove pus, blood or other fluids from a wound.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in global, including the following market information:
Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage companies in 2021 (%)
The global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage market was valued at 1339.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1643.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Passive Drains Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage include B. Braun, Cardinal Health, C. R. Bard, ConvaTec, Ethicon, Stryker, Romsons, Redax and Medtronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Passive Drains
Active Drains
Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics
Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
B. Braun
Cardinal Health
C. R. Bard
ConvaTec
Ethicon
Stryker
Romsons
Redax
Medtronic
Medline
Cook Medical
Poly Medicure
Zimmer Biomet
Global Medikit
Degania Silicone
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Compani
