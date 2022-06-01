Sports Analytics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sports analytics is using the volume of on-field and off-field data generated among various sports organizations to managing and analyzing

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Analytics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Sports Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sports Analytics market was valued at 263.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 975.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solutions Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sports Analytics include IBM, SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Stats Perform, Prozone Sports, Opta Sports and Sportingmindz Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sports Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sports Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sports Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solutions

Services

Global Sports Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sports Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Performance Analysis

Player Fitness and Safety

Player and Team Valuation

Fan Engagement

Broadcast Management

Others

Global Sports Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Sports Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sports Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sports Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

SAP SE

Oracle

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Stats Perform

Prozone Sports

Opta Sports

Sportingmindz Technology

Trumedia Networks

Catapult

Exasol

TruMedia Networks

DataArt

Orreco

Quant4sport

Physimax

Qualitas Global

iSportsAnalysis

ICEBERG Sports Analytics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Analytics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sports Analytics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sports Analytics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sports Analytics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sports Analytics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sports Analytics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sports Analytics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sports Analytics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Analytics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Sports Analytics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Analytics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Analytics Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Analytics Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Sports Analytics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028



