Sports Analytics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sports analytics is using the volume of on-field and off-field data generated among various sports organizations to managing and analyzing
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Analytics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Sports Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sports Analytics market was valued at 263.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 975.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solutions Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sports Analytics include IBM, SAP SE, Oracle, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Stats Perform, Prozone Sports, Opta Sports and Sportingmindz Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sports Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sports Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sports Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solutions
Services
Global Sports Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sports Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Performance Analysis
Player Fitness and Safety
Player and Team Valuation
Fan Engagement
Broadcast Management
Others
Global Sports Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Sports Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sports Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sports Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
SAP SE
Oracle
SAS Institute
Tableau Software
Stats Perform
Prozone Sports
Opta Sports
Sportingmindz Technology
Trumedia Networks
Catapult
Exasol
TruMedia Networks
DataArt
Orreco
Quant4sport
Physimax
Qualitas Global
iSportsAnalysis
ICEBERG Sports Analytics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sports Analytics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sports Analytics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sports Analytics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sports Analytics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sports Analytics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sports Analytics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sports Analytics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sports Analytics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Analytics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Sports Analytics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Analytics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Analytics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Analytics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Sports Analytics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
