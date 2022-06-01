Spray Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The spray adhesives market size will be increase
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spray Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Spray Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Spray Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Spray Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spray Adhesives market was valued at 2489.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2957.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spray Adhesives include Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Avery Dennison, Bostik, ND Industries, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works and Quin Global and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Spray Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spray Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Spray Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent-based
Water-based
Hot Melt
Global Spray Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Spray Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation
Construction
Furniture
Others
Global Spray Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Spray Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Spray Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Spray Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Spray Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Spray Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
3M
H.B. Fuller
Avery Dennison
Bostik
ND Industries
Sika AG
Illinois Tool Works
Quin Global
Kissel+Wolf GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spray Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spray Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spray Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spray Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spray Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Spray Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spray Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spray Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spray Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Spray Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Spray Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spray Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Spray Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spray Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spray Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spray Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Spray Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Solvent-based
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414