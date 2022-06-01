Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The demand of sprinkler irrigation systems is increasing because of water scarcity and growing demand for water

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sprinkler Irrigation Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sprinkler Irrigation Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market was valued at 1952.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2443.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Center Pivot Irrigation System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sprinkler Irrigation Systems include Alkhorayef, Hunter Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Lindsay, Orbit Irrigation Products, Pierce Corporation, Rain Bird, Reinke Manufacturing and T-L Irrigation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Center Pivot Irrigation System

Lateral Move Irrigation Systems

Solid Set Irrigation Systems

Others

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Lawns

Public Parks

Sports Grounds

Others

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sprinkler Irrigation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sprinkler Irrigation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sprinkler Irrigation Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sprinkler Irrigation Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alkhorayef

Hunter Industries

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Lindsay

Orbit Irrigation Products

Pierce Corporation

Rain Bird

Reinke Manufacturing

T-L Irrigation

Valmont Industries

Rivulis

Toro

Netafim

Nelson Irrigation

Antelco

Irritec

Access Irrigation

