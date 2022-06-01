Stand-up Pouches Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Asia Pacific stand-up pouches market is expected to witness the highest growth in the future.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stand-up Pouches in global, including the following market information:

Global Stand-up Pouches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stand-up Pouches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Stand-up Pouches companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stand-up Pouches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aseptic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stand-up Pouches include Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global Group, Mondi, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, Coveris, Proampac and Huhtam?ki and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stand-up Pouches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stand-up Pouches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stand-up Pouches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aseptic

Standard

Retort

Hot-filled

Global Stand-up Pouches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stand-up Pouches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Healthcare

Others

Global Stand-up Pouches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stand-up Pouches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stand-up Pouches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stand-up Pouches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stand-up Pouches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Stand-up Pouches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Bemis

Berry Global Group

Mondi

Sealed Air

Smurfit Kappa

Coveris

Proampac

Huhtam?ki

Sonoco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stand-up Pouches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stand-up Pouches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stand-up Pouches Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stand-up Pouches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stand-up Pouches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stand-up Pouches Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stand-up Pouches Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stand-up Pouches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stand-up Pouches Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stand-up Pouches Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stand-up Pouches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stand-up Pouches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stand-up Pouches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stand-up Pouches Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stand-up Pouches Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stand-up Pouches Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Stand-up Pouches Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

