Automotive Performance Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Performance testing is the assessment of ride and handling behaviors that will optimize the quality and performance of a module or a full vehicle. This type of test involves extremely fast and precise measurements and can include a human-in-the-loop.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Performance Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Performance Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Performance Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ride and Comfort Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Performance Testing include Moog, Intertek, TRC, Toyota, Tesscorn, MET Labs, Sushma Industries, UL and Eca Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Performance Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Performance Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Performance Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ride and Comfort Testing

Driving Simulator Testing

Fuel Tank Testing

Others

Global Automotive Performance Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Performance Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Performance Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Performance Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Performance Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Performance Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Moog

Intertek

TRC

Toyota

Tesscorn

MET Labs

Sushma Industries

UL

Eca Group

IPG Automotive

Mechanical Simulation

AVL

TRL

MTS

NHK

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Performance Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Performance Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Performance Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Performance Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Performance Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Performance Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Performance Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Performance Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Performance Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Performance Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Performance Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Performance Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

