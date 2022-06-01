Network Support and Security Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Network support and security is a complete solution package satisfying various network support and security-related needs such as network management, interface and modules, network behavior monitoring, threats and intrusions detection, security analysis, threat intelligence, and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Support and Security in Global, including the following market information:
Global Network Support and Security Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Network Support and Security market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Network Support and Security include Cisco Systems, HP Development, Fortinet, AlienVault, McAfee LLC, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, NETGEAR and Broadcom and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Network Support and Security companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Network Support and Security Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Support and Security Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Service
Global Network Support and Security Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Support and Security Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Government
Retail
Healthcare
Energy and Utility
IT and Telecom
Others
Global Network Support and Security Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Network Support and Security Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Network Support and Security revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Network Support and Security revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cisco Systems
HP Development
Fortinet
AlienVault
McAfee LLC
Symantec Corporation
Trend Micro Incorporated
NETGEAR
Broadcom
F5 Networks
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Network Support and Security Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Network Support and Security Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Network Support and Security Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Network Support and Security Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Network Support and Security Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Network Support and Security Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Network Support and Security Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Network Support and Security Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Network Support and Security Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Network Support and Security Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Support and Security Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Network Support and Security Companies
