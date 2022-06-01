Network Support and Security Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Network support and security is a complete solution package satisfying various network support and security-related needs such as network management, interface and modules, network behavior monitoring, threats and intrusions detection, security analysis, threat intelligence, and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Support and Security in Global, including the following market information:

Global Network Support and Security Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Network Support and Security market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Network Support and Security include Cisco Systems, HP Development, Fortinet, AlienVault, McAfee LLC, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, NETGEAR and Broadcom and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Network Support and Security companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Network Support and Security Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Network Support and Security Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Service

Global Network Support and Security Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Network Support and Security Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

IT and Telecom

Others

Global Network Support and Security Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Network Support and Security Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Network Support and Security revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Network Support and Security revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco Systems

HP Development

Fortinet

AlienVault

McAfee LLC

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

NETGEAR

Broadcom

F5 Networks

