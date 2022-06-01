Virtual & Online Fitness Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Virtual fitness is an ongoing trend of delivering physical training sessions in groups through online channels. These training sessions are beneficial for people who face difficulty in physically attending classes. These sessions are conducted are at a pre-decided schedule or time slot.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual & Online Fitness in Global, including the following market information:

Global Virtual & Online Fitness Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Virtual & Online Fitness market was valued at 789.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2676.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Group Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Virtual & Online Fitness include Keep, Fittime, Fitness On Demand, Reh-Fit Centre, GoodLife Fitness, Wexer, LES MILLS INTERNATIONAL LTD, WELLBEATS and Fit n Fast Health Clubs and Gyms, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Virtual & Online Fitness companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Virtual & Online Fitness Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual & Online Fitness Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Group

Solo

Global Virtual & Online Fitness Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual & Online Fitness Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adults

Children

The Elderly

Global Virtual & Online Fitness Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Virtual & Online Fitness Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Virtual & Online Fitness revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Virtual & Online Fitness revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Keep

Fittime

Fitness On Demand

Reh-Fit Centre

GoodLife Fitness

Wexer

LES MILLS INTERNATIONAL LTD

WELLBEATS

Fit n Fast Health Clubs and Gyms

Conofitness

Charter Fitness

Fitness First

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-virtual-online-fitness-forecast-2022-2028-202

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/Others/global-virtual-online-fitness-forecast-2022-2028-202

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Virtual & Online Fitness Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Virtual & Online Fitness Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Virtual & Online Fitness Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Virtual & Online Fitness Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Virtual & Online Fitness Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Virtual & Online Fitness Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Virtual & Online Fitness Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Virtual & Online Fitness Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual & Online Fitness Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Virtual & Online Fitness Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual & Online Fitness Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual & Online Fitness Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual & Online Fitness Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/Others/global-virtual-online-fitness-forecast-2022-2028-202

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414