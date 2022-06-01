Adhesives Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Advanced adhesive material testing for industry applications in aerospace, building, energy, automotive and more. A wide array of materials are used in adhesives – used as a bonding agent for composites, core constructions, plastics, metals and wood – which crucially affects their long-term reliability and durability, and which necessitates stringent testing procedures. These provide assurance against failure which can occur due to incorrect resin or additive selection, inadequate amounts and cures, contamination issues and cross-contamination issues, substrate issues, formulation issues.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Adhesives Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesives Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Peel Strength Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesives Testing include Intertek, NSL Analytical, ADMET, AmetekTest, EAG Laboratories, Instron, Fan Service, LMATS and Impact Analytical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adhesives Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesives Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Adhesives Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Peel Strength
Tack Strength
Shear Strength
Global Adhesives Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Adhesives Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Building
Automotive
Energy
Others
Global Adhesives Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Adhesives Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adhesives Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adhesives Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Intertek
NSL Analytical
ADMET
AmetekTest
EAG Laboratories
Instron
Fan Service
LMATS
Impact Analytical
MTS
Mecmesin
Avomeen
Chemsultants International
Atlas
Smithers Pira
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesives Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesives Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesives Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesives Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesives Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesives Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesives Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesives Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesives Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Adhesives Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesives Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Testing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Adhesives Testing Market Size Markets,
