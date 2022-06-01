Adhesives Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Advanced adhesive material testing for industry applications in aerospace, building, energy, automotive and more. A wide array of materials are used in adhesives – used as a bonding agent for composites, core constructions, plastics, metals and wood – which crucially affects their long-term reliability and durability, and which necessitates stringent testing procedures. These provide assurance against failure which can occur due to incorrect resin or additive selection, inadequate amounts and cures, contamination issues and cross-contamination issues, substrate issues, formulation issues.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesives Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Adhesives Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adhesives Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Peel Strength Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adhesives Testing include Intertek, NSL Analytical, ADMET, AmetekTest, EAG Laboratories, Instron, Fan Service, LMATS and Impact Analytical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adhesives Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesives Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Adhesives Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Peel Strength

Tack Strength

Shear Strength

Global Adhesives Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Adhesives Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Building

Automotive

Energy

Others

Global Adhesives Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Adhesives Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesives Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesives Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Intertek

NSL Analytical

ADMET

AmetekTest

EAG Laboratories

Instron

Fan Service

LMATS

Impact Analytical

MTS

Mecmesin

Avomeen

Chemsultants International

Atlas

Smithers Pira

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-adhesives-testing-forecast-2022-2028-929

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/Others/global-adhesives-testing-forecast-2022-2028-929

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adhesives Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adhesives Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adhesives Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adhesives Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adhesives Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adhesives Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adhesives Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adhesives Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesives Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Adhesives Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesives Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesives Testing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Adhesives Testing Market Size Markets,

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/Others/global-adhesives-testing-forecast-2022-2028-929

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

