Uniaxial Load Frames Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Uniaxial Load Frames are used to research complex fatigue life and fracture growth on next-generation alloys and composites or conduct simple tension and compression tests on consumer products and building materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Uniaxial Load Frames in global, including the following market information:
Global Uniaxial Load Frames Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Uniaxial Load Frames Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Uniaxial Load Frames companies in 2021 (%)
The global Uniaxial Load Frames market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electromagnetic Actuation (EMA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Uniaxial Load Frames include MTS, UPC, TA Instruments, Instron, Paul Scherrer Institut (PSI), Wille Geotechnik, FLOXLAB, KALPAK INSTRUMENTS & CONTROLS and Shore Western, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Uniaxial Load Frames manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Uniaxial Load Frames Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Uniaxial Load Frames Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electromagnetic Actuation (EMA)
Electromechanical
Electrodynamic
Global Uniaxial Load Frames Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Uniaxial Load Frames Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Civil Engineering
Biomedical Device Manufacturing
Materials Science
Others
Global Uniaxial Load Frames Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Uniaxial Load Frames Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Uniaxial Load Frames revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Uniaxial Load Frames revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Uniaxial Load Frames sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Uniaxial Load Frames sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MTS
UPC
TA Instruments
Instron
Paul Scherrer Institut (PSI)
Wille Geotechnik
FLOXLAB
KALPAK INSTRUMENTS & CONTROLS
Shore Western
Roctest
CFM Schiller
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Uniaxial Load Frames Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Uniaxial Load Frames Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Uniaxial Load Frames Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Uniaxial Load Frames Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Uniaxial Load Frames Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Uniaxial Load Frames Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Uniaxial Load Frames Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Uniaxial Load Frames Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Uniaxial Load Frames Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Uniaxial Load Frames Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Uniaxial Load Frames Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Uniaxial Load Frames Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Uniaxial Load Frames Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Uniaxial Load Frames Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Uniaxial Load Frames Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Uniaxial Load Frames Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
