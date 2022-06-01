Axial / Torsional Test Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Combined axial and torsional loading, or biaxial tests are common to metals testing, biomechanics, tissue engineering, orthopedics and composites testing applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Axial / Torsional Test Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Axial / Torsional Test Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Axial / Torsional Test Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High-Force Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Axial / Torsional Test Systems include ADMET, Gleeble, MTS, Instron, IPM, Shimadzu, Shore Western, WTM and LABORTECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Axial / Torsional Test Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Axial / Torsional Test Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Axial / Torsional Test Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High-Force
Low-Force
Global Axial / Torsional Test Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Axial / Torsional Test Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Civil Engineering
Biomedical Device Manufacturing
Materials Science
Others
Global Axial / Torsional Test Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Axial / Torsional Test Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Axial / Torsional Test Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Axial / Torsional Test Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADMET
Gleeble
MTS
Instron
IPM
Shimadzu
Shore Western
WTM
LABORTECH
SincoTec
Aimil
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Axial / Torsional Test Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Axial / Torsional Test Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Axial / Torsional Test Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Axial / Torsional Test Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Axial / Torsional Test Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Axial / Torsional Test Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Axial / Torsional Test Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Axial / Torsional Test Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Axial / Torsional Test Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Axial / Torsional Test Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Axial / Torsional Test Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Axial / Torsional Test Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
