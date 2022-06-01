Universal Testing Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Universal Testing Systems include electromechanical series and industrial series to perform static testing, including tensile and compression applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Universal Testing Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Universal Testing Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Universal Testing Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electromechanical UTM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Universal Testing Systems include MTS, INSTRON, Zwick/Roell, Shimadzu, ADMET, Hegewald & Peschke, AMETEK(Lloyd), Torontech Group and Keysight Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Universal Testing Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Universal Testing Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Universal Testing Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electromechanical UTM
Hydraulic UTM
Global Universal Testing Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Universal Testing Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile Manufacturing
Defense Military
Aeronautics and Astronautics
Electronics
Metallurgical Smelting
Others Industries
Global Universal Testing Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Universal Testing Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Universal Testing Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Universal Testing Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MTS
INSTRON
Zwick/Roell
Shimadzu
ADMET
Hegewald & Peschke
AMETEK(Lloyd)
Torontech Group
Keysight Technologies
Qualitest International
Tinius Olsen
Applied Test Systems
ETS Intarlaken
JINAN SHIJIN GROUP
Suns
TENSON
Changchun Kexin Test Instrument
WANCE Group
Shanghai Hualong
Tianshui Hongshan
Laizhou Huayin
Shenzhen Reger
Hung Ta
Shandong Drick
Jinan Kehui
Jinan Fine
Jinan Liangong
HRJ
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Universal Testing Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Universal Testing Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Universal Testing Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Universal Testing Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Universal Testing Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Universal Testing Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Universal Testing Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Universal Testing Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Universal Testing Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Universal Testing Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Universal Testing Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Universal Testing Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Universal Testing Systems Companies
4 Market Si
