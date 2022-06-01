Universal Testing Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Universal Testing Systems include electromechanical series and industrial series to perform static testing, including tensile and compression applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Universal Testing Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Universal Testing Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Universal Testing Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electromechanical UTM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Universal Testing Systems include MTS, INSTRON, Zwick/Roell, Shimadzu, ADMET, Hegewald & Peschke, AMETEK(Lloyd), Torontech Group and Keysight Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Universal Testing Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Universal Testing Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Universal Testing Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electromechanical UTM

Hydraulic UTM

Global Universal Testing Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Universal Testing Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Manufacturing

Defense Military

Aeronautics and Astronautics

Electronics

Metallurgical Smelting

Others Industries

Global Universal Testing Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Universal Testing Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Universal Testing Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Universal Testing Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MTS

INSTRON

Zwick/Roell

Shimadzu

ADMET

Hegewald & Peschke

AMETEK(Lloyd)

Torontech Group

Keysight Technologies

Qualitest International

Tinius Olsen

Applied Test Systems

ETS Intarlaken

JINAN SHIJIN GROUP

Suns

TENSON

Changchun Kexin Test Instrument

WANCE Group

Shanghai Hualong

Tianshui Hongshan

Laizhou Huayin

Shenzhen Reger

Hung Ta

Shandong Drick

Jinan Kehui

Jinan Fine

Jinan Liangong

HRJ

