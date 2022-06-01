Impact Test Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Impact testing machines are available as pendulum impact testers or drop weight testers and are designed for plastics and metals applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Impact Test Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Impact Test Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Impact Test Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Impact Test Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Impact Test Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pendulum Impact Tester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Impact Test Machines include ZwickRoell, Instron, Impact Test Equipment, MTS, MP Machinery and Testing, Lansmont, Cometech Testing Machines, Mechatronic Control System and Fuel Instrument & Engineers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Impact Test Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Impact Test Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Impact Test Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pendulum Impact Tester
Drop Weight Impact Tester
Global Impact Test Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Impact Test Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Civil Engineering
Biomedical Device Manufacturing
Materials Science
Others Industries
Global Impact Test Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Impact Test Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Impact Test Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Impact Test Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Impact Test Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Impact Test Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ZwickRoell
Instron
Impact Test Equipment
MTS
MP Machinery and Testing
Lansmont
Cometech Testing Machines
Mechatronic Control System
Fuel Instrument & Engineers
Texcare Instruments
Fine Spavy Associates?Engineers
THIOT INGENIERIE
Krystal Elmec
Ratnakar Enterprises
Testing Machines
Illinois Tool Works
Qualitest International
ERICHSEN
Tinius Olsen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Impact Test Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Impact Test Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Impact Test Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Impact Test Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Impact Test Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Impact Test Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Impact Test Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Impact Test Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Impact Test Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Impact Test Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Impact Test Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Impact Test Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Impact Test Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Impact Test Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Impact Test Machines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Impact Test Machines Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
