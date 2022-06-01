Streaming Analytics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The demand of Streaming Analytics is increasing in the fufture.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Streaming Analytics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Streaming Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Streaming Analytics market was valued at 7901.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Streaming Analytics include IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, SAS, Software AG, Informatica, Tibco and Impetus and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Streaming Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Streaming Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Streaming Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

On-premises

Global Streaming Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Streaming Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Streaming Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Streaming Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Streaming Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Streaming Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

SAP

SAS

Software AG

Informatica

Tibco

Impetus

Sqlstream

