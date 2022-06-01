Streaming Analytics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The demand of Streaming Analytics is increasing in the fufture.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Streaming Analytics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Streaming Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Streaming Analytics market was valued at 7901.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Streaming Analytics include IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, SAS, Software AG, Informatica, Tibco and Impetus and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Streaming Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Streaming Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Streaming Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
On-premises
Global Streaming Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Streaming Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global Streaming Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Streaming Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Streaming Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Streaming Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Oracle
Microsoft
SAP
SAS
Software AG
Informatica
Tibco
Impetus
Sqlstream
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Streaming Analytics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Streaming Analytics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Streaming Analytics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Streaming Analytics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Streaming Analytics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Streaming Analytics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Streaming Analytics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Streaming Analytics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Streaming Analytics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Streaming Analytics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Streaming Analytics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Streaming Analytics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Streaming Analytics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Streaming An
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414