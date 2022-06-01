Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market has been growing in line with the labeling and packaging industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels in global, including the following market information:
Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels market was valued at 10630 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels include Berry Plastics, Cclind, Cenveo, Huhtamaki, Klockner Pentaplast, DOW, FujiSeal, Hammer Packaging and Macfarlane Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PVC
PET-G
OPS
PE
Others
Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beverages
Food
Personal Care
Health Care
Others
Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Berry Plastics
Cclind
Cenveo
Huhtamaki
Klockner Pentaplast
DOW
FujiSeal
Hammer Packaging
Macfarlane Group
Sleevevo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Pl
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414