Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market has been growing in line with the labeling and packaging industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels in global, including the following market information:

Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels market was valued at 10630 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels include Berry Plastics, Cclind, Cenveo, Huhtamaki, Klockner Pentaplast, DOW, FujiSeal, Hammer Packaging and Macfarlane Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC

PET-G

OPS

PE

Others

Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverages

Food

Personal Care

Health Care

Others

Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Berry Plastics

Cclind

Cenveo

Huhtamaki

Klockner Pentaplast

DOW

FujiSeal

Hammer Packaging

Macfarlane Group

Sleevevo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Pl

