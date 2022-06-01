Structural Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Structural adhesive is one that can be used to produce a load-bearing joint.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Structural Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global Structural Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Structural Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Structural Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Structural Adhesive market was valued at 12170 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Structural Adhesive include Henkel, Sika, 3M, DOW, Huntsman, ITW, Bostik, Hbfuller and Ashland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Structural Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Structural Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Structural Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Methyl Methacrylate
Cyanoacrylate
Global Structural Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Structural Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building & Construction
Bus & Truck
Automotive
Wind Energy
Marine
Rail
Aerospace
Others
Global Structural Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Structural Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Structural Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Structural Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Structural Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Structural Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
Sika
3M
DOW
Huntsman
ITW
Bostik
Hbfuller
Ashland
Lord
Mapei
Royal adhesives
Scott Bader
Permabond
Scigrip
Llproducts
Master Bond
Delo
Parson Adhesives
Dymax
Hernon
Weicon
Panacol
Uniseal
RiedBV
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Structural Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Structural Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Structural Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Structural Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Structural Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Structural Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Structural Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Structural Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Structural Adhesive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Structural Adhesive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Structural Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Structural Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Structural Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Structural Adhesive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Adhesive Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Structural Ad
