Structural Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Structural adhesive is one that can be used to produce a load-bearing joint.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Structural Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Structural Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Structural Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Structural Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Structural Adhesive market was valued at 12170 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Structural Adhesive include Henkel, Sika, 3M, DOW, Huntsman, ITW, Bostik, Hbfuller and Ashland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Structural Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Structural Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Structural Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Methyl Methacrylate

Cyanoacrylate

Global Structural Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Structural Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Bus & Truck

Automotive

Wind Energy

Marine

Rail

Aerospace

Others

Global Structural Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Structural Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Structural Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Structural Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Structural Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Structural Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Sika

3M

DOW

Huntsman

ITW

Bostik

Hbfuller

Ashland

Lord

Mapei

Royal adhesives

Scott Bader

Permabond

Scigrip

Llproducts

Master Bond

Delo

Parson Adhesives

Dymax

Hernon

Weicon

Panacol

Uniseal

RiedBV

