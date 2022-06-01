Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Health informatics is a multidisciplinary field of science that uses information technology to improve the functions of health care with the help of higher quality and higher efficiency. It includes disciplines such as computer science, behavioral science and management science. It is also known as medical informatics, biomedical informatics, nursing informatics, or clinical informatics. Patient monitoring devices monitor patient?s health and assist the medical practitioners in deciding the treatment regimen and also track the disease progression during the treatment. These devices are useful in the management of post-acute care and chronic diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring in Global, including the following market information:

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring market was valued at 198 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 357.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metropolitan and Urban Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring include Philips, GE Healthcare, Mindray, Nihon Kohden, Schiller, BPL Medical Technologies and Medtronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metropolitan and Urban Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Rural Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare

Hospitals

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips

GE Healthcare

Mindray

Nihon Kohden

Schiller

BPL Medical Technologies

Medtronic

