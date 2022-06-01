Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Natural language processing (NLP) technologies allows humans to interact with computers through conventional languages such as English and German instead of artificial languages such as Java and C++. These technologies use a computer to process, analyze, and generate computational linguistics on the basis of human languages. Currently, NLP technology is being extensively used in the healthcare industry as several public and private health organizations are using it for clinical applications. Hospitals and clinics are adopting these technologies to improve patient engagement and bring in efficiency in decision-making capabilities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market was valued at 1561.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3090.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Machine Translation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) include NLP Technologies, NEC, Apple, Microsoft, Dolbey, IBM, NetBase, SAS and Verint Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Text and Voice Processing

Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NLP Technologies

NEC

Apple

Microsoft

Dolbey

IBM

NetBase

SAS

Verint Systems

Linguamatics

Artificial Solutions

