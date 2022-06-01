Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Natural language processing (NLP) technologies allows humans to interact with computers through conventional languages such as English and German instead of artificial languages such as Java and C++. These technologies use a computer to process, analyze, and generate computational linguistics on the basis of human languages. Currently, NLP technology is being extensively used in the healthcare industry as several public and private health organizations are using it for clinical applications. Hospitals and clinics are adopting these technologies to improve patient engagement and bring in efficiency in decision-making capabilities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market was valued at 1561.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3090.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Machine Translation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) include NLP Technologies, NEC, Apple, Microsoft, Dolbey, IBM, NetBase, SAS and Verint Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Machine Translation
Information Extraction
Automatic Summarization
Text and Voice Processing
Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NLP Technologies
NEC
Apple
Microsoft
Dolbey
IBM
NetBase
SAS
Verint Systems
Linguamatics
Artificial Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Healthcare Natural Language Pr
