Hearing Protection Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Increasing concerns incidence of hearing loss due to high noise levels in manufacturing plants and other manufacturing sites has led to adoption of hearing protection equipment across industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hearing Protection Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Hearing Protection Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hearing Protection Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hearing Protection Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hearing Protection Equipment market was valued at 3094.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3675 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Earplugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hearing Protection Equipment include 3M, DuPont, Honeywell, Ansell, Avon Rubber, MSA Safety, Uvex Safety, Grainger and Bullard and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hearing Protection Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hearing Protection Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hearing Protection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Earplugs
Earmuffs
Global Hearing Protection Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hearing Protection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing
Construction
Oil and Gas
Transportation
Pharmaceutical
Chemicals
Food
Mining
Agriculture
Global Hearing Protection Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hearing Protection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hearing Protection Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hearing Protection Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hearing Protection Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hearing Protection Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
DuPont
Honeywell
Ansell
Avon Rubber
MSA Safety
Uvex Safety
Grainger
Bullard
Kimberly-Clark
