Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Testing the levels of glycated hemoglobin provides an assurance to the healthcare practitioner about the patient?s blood glucose level. This test can be used for diagnosis and monitoring of hemoglobin A1c levels in diabetic patients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices market was valued at 1700.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2921.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ion-Exchange HPLC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices include Abbott, ARKRAY, Bio-Rad, PTS Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, EKF Diagnostics, Roche, Menarini Group and Sebia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ion-Exchange HPLC

Immunoassay

Boronate Affinity Chromatography

Direct Enzymatic Assay

Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Laboratory Testing

Point-of-Care (POC) Testing

Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott

ARKRAY

Bio-Rad

PTS Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

EKF Diagnostics

Roche

Menarini Group

Sebia

Siemens Healthcare

Tosoh

Trinity Biotech

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7131324/global-hemoglobin-ac-testing-devices-forecast-2022-2028-125

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-hemoglobin-ac-testing-devices-forecast-2022-2028-125-7131324

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Compani

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-hemoglobin-ac-testing-devices-forecast-2022-2028-125-7131324

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

